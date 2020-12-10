10gm gold price dips by Rs400

Gold price in the country decreased on Wednesday as 10 grams yellow metal was available at Rs95,900 after a decrease of Rs400. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs96,300 on Tuesday last.
