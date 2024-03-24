The close of 2023 saw a surge in gold prices driven by the widespread belief that the precious metal serves as a hedge against inflation, prompting investors to seek refuge amid economic uncertainty.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 13 Most Profitable Gold Stocks To Invest In - March 24, 2024
- Franco-Nevada: Forget Volatile Miners – This Is How To Win With Gold - March 24, 2024
- Gold prices rise amid Federal Reserve prospects of interest rate reductions - March 24, 2024