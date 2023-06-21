Most real gold products have marks indicating their purity. You can use a testing kit or get a professional appraisal. Understand the Price: Know the spot price of gold and understand the markup you’re being charged. Be wary of dealers charging prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 14 Popular Gold Scams in 2023 – Buyer Beware! - June 21, 2023
- Barrick Gold Stock: The More It Drops, The More I Buy - June 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces from a fresh three-month low, bulls still not interested - June 21, 2023