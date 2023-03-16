On Monday, we covered how a few ASX gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were benefitting from higher prices and cracked new record highs. Well, the highs have continued to flow today.Â Let’s take a look …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls seek a test of daily resistance - March 15, 2023
- 2 ASX gold ETFs cracking new record highs today - March 15, 2023
- Gold prices up by Rs.900 to Rs.202,400 per tola - March 15, 2023