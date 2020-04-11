Gold prices should skyrocket to much higher levels, even $20,000 in two to five years’ time, as gold reaches a price level close to the level of the Dow Jones Industrial Index, this according to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- $20,000 Gold Price In a Few Years Is Not Out of the Question - April 11, 2020
- Momentum Investors: This Top Gold Stock Just Hit a 7-Year High - April 10, 2020
- Have Insiders Been Buying Outcrop Gold Corp. (CVE:OCG) Shares? - April 10, 2020