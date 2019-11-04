2019 Gold Glove Award winners announced; Lorenzo Cain finally included

Gordon earns a Gold Glove for the seventh time, including his last three consecutively. The Royals declined his 2020 option nevertheless, but he could re-sign with the team at a lower price point.
