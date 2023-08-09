The purchase price for 21-karat gold, which is highly sought after by local consumers, on Wednesday reached JD39.20 per gram at jewelry stores. Meanwhile, the selling price for the same amount of gold is JD37.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 21-Karat Gold Price Hits Jd39.2 Per Gram In Local Market - August 9, 2023
- KEFI Gold & Copper Outlines Development Plans for Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Projects - August 9, 2023
- Gold price rebounds as Greenback drops amid neutral Fed policy guidance - August 9, 2023