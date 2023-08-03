The purchase price for 21-karat gold, which is highly sought after by local consumers, on Thursday reached JD39.4 per gram at jewelry stores. Meanwhile, the selling price for the same amount of gold is JD37.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Forecast: Forming Bullish Flag Pattern - August 3, 2023
- 21-Karat Gold Price Hits Jd39.4 Per Gram In Local Market - August 3, 2023
- Kinross Gold (KGC) Receives a Hold from Barclays - August 3, 2023