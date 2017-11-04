Cue the (delayed) smashing of gold & silver coming off of a horrible BLS Jobs Report (wages miss big and nearly a million drop out of the labor force)… Well, so much for some Friday optimism. $3,754,875,000 worth of paper gold was just sold between 10:37 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 29,450 Gold Contracts Dumped In 9 Minutes To Smash The Gold Price - November 4, 2017
- Gold Prices Choppy Ahead of NFP - November 4, 2017
- Looming Gold Imports and Rising Oil Prices Throw Up Initial Warning Signs on Deficit Front - November 4, 2017