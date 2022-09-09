Investors should keep tabs on gold stocks like GOLD, AUY and GORO with decent dividend yields and a sustainable payout ratio. These will help investors generate solid returns despite gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Escape the Volatility in Gold Prices - September 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD fails again near $1730, erases daily gains - September 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Stars are aligning for additional downside in XAU/USD to ensue – TDS - September 9, 2022