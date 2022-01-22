Many investors use gold as a hedge against inflation. Because of that, it has become a hot commodity in recent years as fears of inflation have increased due to all the economic stimulus pumped into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 3 Favorite Gold Stocks for 2022 and Beyond - January 22, 2022
- Here’s Why Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold - January 22, 2022
- Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN): On The Right Track To A Higher Share Price - January 22, 2022