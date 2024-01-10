Rising to an all-time high of $2,135 per ounce, gold had never seemed as lustrous as it did in 2023. The spot price of the metal soared 13% last year, and there’s speculation that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ETFs Recorded 244-Tonne Outflow In 2023 – World Gold Council - January 10, 2024
- Marketwatch: Egyptian stocks mixed, gold prices plummet - January 10, 2024
- Gold prices under pressure from rate-cut angst before inflation data - January 10, 2024