Back in early 2016 as precious metals rebounded, our work showed that gold stocks were arguably the cheapest they had ever been. They had the worst 5-year and 10-year rolling performance ever, they were trading at potentially 40-year lows on a price to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 5 Charts That Show Historic Value in Gold Stocks - December 23, 2017
- Yellow metal price closes firm on hedging, Gold Futures - December 23, 2017
- Gold Miners Look Exceptionally Cheap Heading Into 2018 (GDX) - December 23, 2017