There are several countries in the world which are considered cheap in terms of gold prices. Currently, the number one and two popular choices among consumers are Hong Kong and Dubai. As per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price tumbles as stubborn PPI dents Fed rate cut hopes - March 14, 2024
- Gold Price Coils Further, Silver Hits a Multi-Week High - March 14, 2024
- Gold Declines After US February PPI Rises More Than Forecast - March 14, 2024