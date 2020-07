£5k to invest in an ISA? I’d forget gold and buy cheap FTSE 100 stocks to retire early

Buying cheap FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) shares in an ISA could produce higher returns than gold over the long run, in my opinion. The post £5k to invest in an ISA? I’d forget gold and buy cheap FTSE 100 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)