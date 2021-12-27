Six people who tried their fortune in an abandoned gold mine in North China’s Shanxi Province have been confirmed dead, media reported on Monday citing local police. The authorities and police in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 6 people die trying their fortune amid surging gold price in an abandoned mine in N China - December 27, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Rallies as the Dollar Eases - December 27, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-week high as Omicron unease offsets firmer dollar - December 27, 2021