Some 62 million barrels of October call options on West Texas Intermediate crude — that were set to expire worthless on Tuesday — are suddenly in the money after prices spiked on the open. As of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 62 Million Barrels of Worthless Oil Options Become Gold Mine - September 16, 2019
- U.S. Stock Futures Retreat as Oil Prices Jump - September 15, 2019
- Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets - September 15, 2019