Since their earnings are erratic, gold and metal stocks aren’t particularly well suited to analysis using the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. SCCO’s current P/E ratio of 10.8 is at its lowest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 7 Best Gold Stocks Of 2023 - March 2, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Macro backdrop remains supportive for XAU/USD – ANZ - March 2, 2023
- Gold prices fall by Rs 295/10 gm; silver tumbles Rs 640/kg amid weak global trends - March 2, 2023