Roughly 4 mln oz of gold traded Friday morning in New York, resulting in the biggest gold price decline in months, and the largest movement in the gold market in the past 60 days. The reasons behind the trades and their beneficiaries are unknown.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- $8Bln Shock: 10-Minute Gold Selloff Sets Markets in Motion as Price Drops - November 12, 2017
- Is the Price of Gold Doomed in 2018? - November 12, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – CPI Report On-Tap, but Focus Remains on Tax Reform Issues - November 11, 2017