we found that on the whole they charge gold prices that run well above the average market price for gold. In our analysis, we’ve dubbed this premium “the gold bar spread.” This price premium …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costco CEO comments on possible membership price hike: ‘You’ll see it happen’ - October 1, 2023
- 9 Best Gold IRAs Of October 2023 - October 1, 2023
- Costco Customers Fire Back After News Of Inevitable Membership Price Hikes From Executives - October 1, 2023