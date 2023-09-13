Creating a BRICS currency backed by gold makes no sense, says a former top Bank of America strategist. David Woo questioned what would be achieved by creating “just another gold derivative.” The group of emerging economies are stepping up efforts to reduce their reliance on the US dollar.
