Additionally, the move across rates in recent weeks underpins a broadly supportive narrative and one that could see the rates edge higher while not hindering our outlook for Gold and Silver. Case …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A Constructive Path to Higher Prices? - March 28, 2023
- Gold & Diamond Jewellery Market: New Forecast Report 2029 - March 28, 2023
- Seabridge Gold Inc. Presents in Red Cloud’s Virtual Webinar Series - March 28, 2023