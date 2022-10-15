One lucky English couple from Yorkshire found an “extraordinary” treasure trove of 17th-18th century gold coins when relaying their kitchen floor.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
