A day before Dhanteras 2020, Gold price trades marginally higher; could face resistance above Rs 51,000

MCX Gold has a support at 50000-49800 and resistance at 51380-51550 levels. Silver is having support at 61800-61200 and resistance at 63100-63800 levels.
