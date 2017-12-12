(Kitco News) – The correlation between higher gold prices and a flatter yield curve is breaking down and one research firm sees this as a growing trend in financial markets. In a report Tuesday, Simona Gambarini, commodities economist, at Capital Economics …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A Flatter Yield Curve Won’t Help Gold – Capital Economics - December 12, 2017
- Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome - December 12, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome - December 12, 2017