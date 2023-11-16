and underperforming relative to gold prices, thus presenting an attractive investment opportunity. Casanova emphasized that the gold mining sector is trading at the cheapest valuations ever seen. Key metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-cash …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A Golden Opportunity: Portfolio Manager Highlights Unprecedented Discount In Gold Mining Stocks - November 16, 2023
- Gold Gains 1%; Williams-Sonoma Posts Upbeat Earnings - November 16, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Will Remain Strong - November 16, 2023