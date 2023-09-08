I give A-Mark a strong buy rating because it offers excellent business supported by macro tailwinds at a 30% discount. The gold prices at the decade’s end will exceed 4000 $/oz. To benefit from the gold bull run, the market offers multiple instruments.
