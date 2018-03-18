A Potter gold! Lucky Harry Potter fan snaps up three first edition books worth thousands of pounds for just £3 each after making magical discovery in a charity shop

The price of a first edition Harry Potter book varies wildly depending on condition, starting from hundreds of pounds all the way up to £60,000. Hayley, from Gloucester, said: ‘As far as I’m aware the staff in the charity shop are unaware that they are …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)