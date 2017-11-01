Gold’s price most often reacts to comfort the psychology of investors every time “bad news” hits the wires. That is when gold shows a spike on its chart This goes back to August 1971 when US president Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A Safe Haven Forecast For 2018: Watch The Correlation Between Gold And The Japanese Yen - November 1, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs ahead of Fed statement, pick for Yellen replacement - November 1, 2017
- Gold Prices Trim Gains after Upbeat U.S. Data - November 1, 2017