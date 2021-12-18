During the last session, Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX:GAU)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Galiano Gold Inc. (AMEX: GAU) - December 18, 2021
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Is Up 22.73% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -72.76% – What To Do Now - December 18, 2021
- Gold price slides in Pakistan, after two-day climb - December 18, 2021