Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is trading at record levels in so many currencies around the world. It is just happening at the same time that the U.S. dollar is keeping very strong, said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- A weaker U.S. dollar could elevate gold prices to a new high - November 13, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges high on US Dollar weakness, ahead of US CPI - November 13, 2023
- Gold falls Rs 100; silver tumbles Rs 700 - November 13, 2023