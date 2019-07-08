Zalviso is being distributed by the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal and AcelRx receives a royalty from an agreed upon transfer price. This excerpt taken from the 2018 annual report states a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AcelRx Has A Lot Of Obstacles, But There Could Be A Pot Of Gold At The End
Zalviso is being distributed by the pharmaceutical company Grünenthal and AcelRx receives a royalty from an agreed upon transfer price. This excerpt taken from the 2018 annual report states a …