Advance Gold Proposes Extension to Convertible Debenture

Kamloops, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 17, 2019) – Advance Gold Corp. (TSXV: AAX) (“Advance Gold” or “the Company”) announces … The Convertible Debenture is convertible into units …
