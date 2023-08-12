KABUL (Pajhwok): The afghani appreciated against the US dollar and the prices of Kazakhstani flour and gold decreased while that of fuel surged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday. Haji Hussain, owner of Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 84.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 285.

