The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, Mr George Mireku Duker, has called on top gold-producing countries in Africa to have a direct vote to determine the price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX futures rise on higher gold, oil prices - August 21, 2023
- African countries must have a direct vote in determining gold price — Deputy Lands Minister - August 21, 2023
- Gold prices slump ahead of Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium - August 21, 2023