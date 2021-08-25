The price of gold surged during the pandemic, lifting Kinross and other gold miners higher. The pandemic also increased its costs, hurting its performance, though they should level out over time.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- After Hitting a New 52-Week Low, Is Kinross Gold a Buy? - August 25, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD path of least resistance is down after losing $1,800– Confluence Detector - August 25, 2021
- Gold-GameStop Connection? It’s an Emotions Game - August 25, 2021