Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Filing of Joint Management Information Circular in Connection With Proposed Merger

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM) (“ Agnico Eagle ” or the “ Company ”) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL, NYSE:KL, ASX:KLA) (“ Kirkland Lake Gold ”) are pleased to announce today that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Filing of Joint Management Information Circular in Connection With Proposed Merger - November 1, 2021
- Gold State Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting - November 1, 2021
- NewOrigin Gold Announces the Appointment of David Farquharson as President - November 1, 2021