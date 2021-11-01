Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Filing of Joint Management Information Circular in Connection With Proposed Merger

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM, NYSE:AEM) (“ Agnico Eagle ” or the “ Company ”) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL, NYSE:KL, ASX:KLA) (“ Kirkland Lake Gold ”) are pleased to announce today that …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)