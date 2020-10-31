Agnico Eagle posts easy Q3 beat on gold price surge, hikes dividend

(NYSE:AEM) +4.4% after-hours as it tops Q3 earnings expectations, benefiting from a surge in gold prices and sales volume, and the company raises its quarterly dividend by 75% to $0.35/share.Agnico …
