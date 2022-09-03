Agnico Eagle reported a net income of $275.85 million or $0.60 per diluted share in Q2 2022. Click to read my recommendation on AEM stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Costly mistake: UAE gold shoppers find waiting is not an option as price shoots up within hours - September 3, 2022
- Agnico Eagle: The Gold Sector Is In The Doghouse, Use It As An Opportunity - September 3, 2022
- UAE gold shoppers find waiting is not an option as price shoots up within hours to $1,712/oz - September 3, 2022