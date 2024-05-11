On the auspicious occasion, people often plan to purchase vehicles with advance bookings weeks before the day, but this year has seen fewer vehicle purchases as compared with last year.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Akshay Tritiya: Price hike no dampener to gold buyers, but occasions little to do with buying vehicles, flat - May 11, 2024
- GOLD RUN: As prices touch record highs, new trends are emerging in sale, purchase, gold loans and yellow metal as an investment option - May 11, 2024
- Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,700, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,800 - May 10, 2024