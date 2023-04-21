Gold buying is a significant part of the Akshaya Tritiya festival as it symbolizes wealth and prosperity. Buying gold on this day is believed to ensure a secure investment and bring good luck. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Soaring gold prices to impact demand? How rates rose in 20 years? - April 21, 2023
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Will high gold prices play spoilsport this year? - April 21, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold, Silver Prices Drop Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya; Will You Get Cheaper Gold Tomorrow? Expert Opines - April 21, 2023