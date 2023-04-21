Akshaya Tritiya falls this year on Saturday, 22 April — the earliest this Hindu and Jain festival celebrated from India to Nepal has come in five years. And for India’s beleaguered gold and jewellery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Will high gold prices play spoilsport this year? - April 21, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold, Silver Prices Drop Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya; Will You Get Cheaper Gold Tomorrow? Expert Opines - April 21, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD keeps the red below $2,000 amid modest US Dollar strength - April 21, 2023