Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Digix Gold Token Price Tops $24.40 on Major Exchanges (DGX) - March 31, 2022
- Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00 - March 31, 2022
- Sandstorm Gold Royalties Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend - March 31, 2022