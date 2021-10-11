In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.41, and it changed around $0.0 or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) In 2021: Will It Be A Valuable Investment? - October 11, 2021
- Deals: Get Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at the Lowest Prices Ever Seen, Starting at $849.99 for 256GB ($149 Off) - October 11, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range above $1,750 level - October 11, 2021