With the record production, lower costs, and higher gold price we set a number of financial records in 2023. Revenue increased 25% to a record $1 billion, and cash flow from operations increased 44% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results - February 21, 2024
- Natural Gas Price Rallies After Chesapeake Energy Lowers Output - February 21, 2024
- Here’s Why I’m Planning to Ditch My American Express Gold Card This Year - February 21, 2024