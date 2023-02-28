By Adriano Marchese Alamos Gold Inc. has agreed to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Toronto-based gold exploration company Manitou Gold Inc.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mike Maloney on the gold rush that “will take your breath away” - February 28, 2023
- Alamos Gold to Acquire Manitou Gold in Deal Worth C$14M - February 28, 2023
- TSX set for muted open after weak bank earnings, mixed commodity prices - February 28, 2023