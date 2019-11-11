The company posted a net loss of $1.50 in EPS after write-downs and continues to be one of the only producers with net losses at $1,450/oz gold prices. Given the company’s low margins and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Alio Gold: Digging Into The Q3 Results - November 11, 2019
- Gold And Inflation Expectations Revisited - November 11, 2019
- Gold prices end lower to extend skid to 3-month low as haven demand fades - November 11, 2019