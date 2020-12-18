All eyes on US government stimulus for gold and silvers next big move [Video]

Gold and Silver prices skyrocketed on Wednesday following the FOMC’s final policy meeting of 2020, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell “made it very clear that interest rates will remain zero until 2024 …
