This has acted as a magnet for investors, and led to a record number of equity-trading and demat accounts being opened
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- All that glitters: Gold prices ahead of Sensex on YTD, five-year basis - December 9, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold pares gains as dollar, yields rise after U.S. data - December 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could find support on reduced rate hike expectations – Commerzbank - December 9, 2022