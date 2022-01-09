With the cotton price hovering around Rs 10,000 a quintal for the first time in Telangana, it looks like a pretty good season for the farmers. However, the phrase ‘All that glitters is not gold’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- All that glitters is not ‘white’ gold: Despite record cotton price, farmers chaotic - January 9, 2022
- The US is winning the last fossil fuel gold rush - January 9, 2022
- 2 Top Gold Miners to Buy This Winter - January 9, 2022